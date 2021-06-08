Maurine Broadhead

Broadhead Maurine Broadhead Maurine Swallow Broadhead, 68, of Pocatello passed away on June, 4, 2021. A viewing will be held from 6-8 PM on Tue, June 8, 2021 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd., Chubbuck ID, 83202. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wed, June 9, 2021 at the Chubbuck stake center located at 450 James Ave, Chubbuck ID, 83202. A viewing will be held prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Memories and condolences may be left with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com