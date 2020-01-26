Britton Evelyn V. Britton A MOTHER TO EVERYONE Surrounded by family, just one last breath and she was gone... Evelyn V Britton departed this world on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born February 23, 1948 to Clarence and Mary Vickrey in Kemmerer, WY, Evelyn spent her childhood on the family ranch in La Barge and attended school in Big Piney. Evelyn met and married her forever love, John Britton in July 1966. After a brief honeymoon and a couple of years at Fort Lewis Army Base, John and Evelyn settled in Southern Idaho to raise their family. Evelyn's life was full of smiles, love, compassion and service to others. She spent her days as a talented seamstress, along with gardening, church work and in the later years even grew to enjoy camping. She will be most recently remembered for her very personal passionate service to the retirement communities in the area. Evelyn is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Danita and Klista; sons, Chris (Marcia) and Jeff (Jamie); sister, Nona (Bruce) Burgess and brother, Alan (Donna) Vickrey; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a multitude of surrogate brothers, sisters, children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Vickrey; sister, Iris (Bob) Porenta, and niece, Mary Burgess. We are comforted by the knowledge that they are meeting her at the gates of heaven. Funeral services for Evelyn were held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Pocatello 9th Ward, 4010 Hawthorne Road. A viewing was held from 6-8:00 PM Friday evening at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road; and beginning at 10:00 AM at the church on Saturday. A graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Viola-LaBarge Cemetery in LaBarge, Wyoming. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.