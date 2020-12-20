Briggs Michele "Micki" Briggs On December 7, 2020, a beautiful sunny afternoon, Michele "Micki" Briggs, a true angel on Earth, was called home by her Lord Jesus Christ. She was 78 at the time of her death, following a courageous battle against Alzheimer's-type Dementia. She was in the company of her children. She was one of those rare people who are truly genuine in their loving and caring nature. She loved her children above all else. Micki was born in Pocatello, Idaho on November 18, 1942. She was the fourth of five children born to John R. and Dorothy Black. Micki attended school in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1960. She enrolled at Idaho State College (now Idaho State University) where she met Richard E. Briggs of Teton Valley, Idaho. They eloped to Elko, Nevada in August of 1961. She moved to Teton Valley where she made her home for the majority of her life. She was a long-time member of the Teton Valley Community Bible Church in Driggs. She was a member of the Teton Valley CowBelles, Red Hat Society, a substitute teacher, a volunteer at blood drives and the Felt polling station during elections. Above all, she was the best mother. She fed us, cared for us, disciplined us, laughed with us, cried with us, supported us, hugged us, cheered for us, got frustrated with us (and because of us), but most importantly she loved us. Always. We were blessed to have such a loving, strong, intelligent, caring mother and role model. She will be missed terribly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her three beautiful sisters, Patricia, Joan, and, Deborah; her brother Richard (Dick); her daughter Shannon; and her husband. She is survived by her children Timothy, Eric (Jaime), Alexander (Heidi), Rachel (Enrique), Matthew (Angelina), and Jessica (Jeremy); her best friend in the whole world, Toni Hill of Teton Valley; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of any flowers, please make a donation to your local Alzheimer's Association in Micki's name. In lieu of a donation, please hug your loved ones and tell them that you love them. Micki was well known to be quick with an "I love you" or a hug.
