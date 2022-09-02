Gae Hendricks Briggs

Gae Hendricks Briggs, 80, passed away at home on Friday, August 26 2022. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home located at 211 W. Chubbuck Road. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Hawthorne LDS Chapel located at 4775 Hawthorne Road with a viewing to be held one hour prior and a luncheon to follow. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Sutton Cemetery located at 841 Sutton Cemetary Road in Rexburg, ID.