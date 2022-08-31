Briggs Gae Hendricks Briggs Gae Hendricks Briggs (80), peacefully passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, in her home that she loved, with her children and family members near her. She was born March 27, 1942, in Rexburg, Madison County, Idaho. She was the first child to Donald William Hendricks and Hazel Gae Weaver. She grew up in Sugar City, Idaho and enjoyed singing and dancing throughout her teenage years. Gae met the love of her life at one of these dances. She was sealed to L. Val Briggs on May 31, 1961 in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. She enjoyed 56 years with her husband before he passed away and she missed him deeply. Gae's hobbies were all kinds of music and her favorite pastime was writing letters to a special missionary, which was our father. She loved cooking for family and gatherings for special occasions. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting baby blankets for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and many others. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held several callings such as Primary Organist, 2nd Counselor in the primary, 1st Counselor in the Relief Society and a Ministering Sister. She loved the church and her friends dearly and they loved her sweet personality. She worked for Pocatello/Chubbuck School District No. 25 for 27 years in different roles which were the print shop and accounts payable. She enjoyed her work colleagues and relationship with friends. She retired in June 2007. After a year she returned to the district as a sub secretary at the Education Center in the front office and then a reading aide at Wilcox Elementary School. Gae H. Briggs was survived by her six wonderful children Sherri (Marcel) Poeteray-Briggs, Rodney (Debbie) Briggs, Shauna (Quintin) Miller, Brian (Michelle) Briggs, Michelle Anderson, and Eric (Amy) Briggs; 20 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren; also, by her sisters and brothers (Sheila Quinton, Judy Dorton, Kent Hendricks and Reed Hendricks). She was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home located at 211 W. Chubbuck Road. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Hawthorne LDS Chapel located at 4775 Hawthorne Road with a viewing to be held one hour prior and a luncheon to follow. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Sutton Cemetery located at 841 Sutton Cemetary Road in Rexburg, ID. To share condolences with the family, and to watch a live webcast of funeral services, please visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com
