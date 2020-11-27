Breland Patsy Breland In Loving Memory of Patsy Carol Breland: Wife of Cecil Breland; Loving mother of 2; Janie Freed (Chris) and Shelly Farr (Bill) and widow to Harold Anderson (Deceased). Proud Grandmother of 4; Pace Freed (Niki), Shelby Ellsworth (Nick), Jaiden and Hannah Farr. Proud Great-Grandmother of 2; Ryatt and Rustyn Ellsworth. Proud oldest Sister of 10; Jim Hensley (LaFawn), Jay Hensley (deceased) (Terry), Kathy Mason (Derrel), Chris Jones (Randy), Judy Keller (Bob), Tamry Shepherd (Rob), Dawnie Hensley, Kevin Campbell, and the baby of the family Kelly Hensley. Pat was born in Pocatello, Idaho on June 28, 1945, to Donna and Dale Hensley. Pat was a worker and a hobbyist. Pat took pride in hard work, whether it be a specific job or making crafts. She was an absolute authority when it came to using specialty tools like saws, nail guns and patterns. She didn't quit when she was tired; she quit when the job was finished. When it came to her family there are no words to describe how much she genuinely loved cheering and keeping score for her children and grandchildren in their competitive sports. She especially loved to travel, cooking, sleep overs with grandchildren, day spa treatments, and just simply spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters, and cousins, as well as with friends. She loved her dogs Oscar and L. She also loved a good party - we are tentatively planning a Celebration of Life the summer of 2021. On November 16, 2020 Pat suffered a stroke and passed on November 23, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family and friends. She passed away comfortably at her daughter's home. We are grateful she did not suffer in the end. Pat is preceded in death by her mother and father Donna and Dale Hensley, and her brother Jay Hensley. Mom - we're all grieving and heartbroken without you, no question we're going to be lost. Your playful sprit, work ethic and back-bone always brought out the best in all of us. You broke the mold with your toughness and zest for life! We love you! Graveside services will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Inkom Cemetery. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Autos For Sale
Announcements
Home Repair Services