Bregitzer Paul Phillip Bregitzer Phil Bregitzer was taken from this earth in a tragic skiing accident Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom, Idaho doing something he thoroughly enjoyed. Born in St Louis, Missouri, September 23, 1960 to Virginia Ann Bregitzer and Paul William Bregitzer, he attended area grade schools and graduated from University City High School in 1979. He completed undergraduate work at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa in 1983. At the University of Minnesota, St Paul campus, he completed his Masters degree in 1985 and his PhD in 1989, both in plant breeding. Upon completion of his studies in Minnesota, Phil moved to Idaho to work at the Aberdeen USDA Small Grains and Research Unit for the past 30 years. He helped to incorporate enhanced resistance to stripe rust, Fusarium head blight and Russian wheat aphid into barley lines. He created genetic tools widely used by scientists working to increase understanding of barley genetics. He had a great passion for his work which has been remarked upon by his many colleagues. He was currently serving as a technical/associate editor for several professional journals. He was a member of the American Society of Agronomy and Crop Science Society of America. Phil married the love of his life, Edith Ann Dvorak (Edee) on June 17, 2006. They met skiing at Pebble Creek Ski Area, a passion they both loved. Phil and Edee created many great memories during their time together; bicycling, motorcycle riding, rafting, camping, gardening, skiing and sharing good times with many friends. He had an audiophile's taste for music, live or recorded. He possessed a keen ear for specific nuances in how music was played or recorded. He loved jazz, blues, rock, classical and he had a soft spot for the Grateful Dead. He enjoyed old cars and trucks, anything with wheels. Phil's lusty laugh was a signature of the creative life he led. Outside of his professional life, he found joy in restoring old cars, woodworking, remodeling, and cooking meals from the produce he and Edee grew in their garden. He was passionate about new technology, such as solar energy and electric cars and doing things right. Survivors include his wife, Edee Bregitzer; father, Paul Bregitzer (Alice Richter); sister, Ann Brinckwirth (Rick), his niece, Carolyn and nephews, Joe and Tim; his mother in-law, Judith Dvorak and brother in-law, Dan Dvorak. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and a vast extended family. Due to current restrictions, regarding the COVID-19 virus, memorial and celebration services will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
