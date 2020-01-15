Ronell Hillman Breckenridge
Buy Now

Breckenridge Ronell Hillman Breckenridge Ronell Hillman Breckenridge, 90, of Tetonia, Idaho, passed away January 12, 2020. Ronell is survived by her husband, Dale Lee Breckenridge, children; son-in-law Greg Symons, Alice Breckenridge, David (Alene) Breckenridge, Ray Breckenridge, Lois (Joseph) Bailey, and Jay (Jenni) Breckenridge, a brother; Russell Hillman, sisters-in-law; Pat Heileson Hillman, Avon Woolstenhulme Hillman Harrell; 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday January 18, 2020 at Tetonia 2nd Ward Church, 209 So. Main, Tetonia, ID. With visitation Friday, January 17, from 6-8:00 pm and Saturday, from 9:30-10:45 am both at the church. Burial will be in Haden Cemetery. Tetonia, ID. www.eckersellfuneralhome.com

Tags