Breckenridge Ronell Hillman Breckenridge Ronell Hillman Breckenridge, 90, of Tetonia, Idaho, passed away January 12, 2020. Ronell is survived by her husband, Dale Lee Breckenridge, children; son-in-law Greg Symons, Alice Breckenridge, David (Alene) Breckenridge, Ray Breckenridge, Lois (Joseph) Bailey, and Jay (Jenni) Breckenridge, a brother; Russell Hillman, sisters-in-law; Pat Heileson Hillman, Avon Woolstenhulme Hillman Harrell; 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday January 18, 2020 at Tetonia 2nd Ward Church, 209 So. Main, Tetonia, ID. With visitation Friday, January 17, from 6-8:00 pm and Saturday, from 9:30-10:45 am both at the church. Burial will be in Haden Cemetery. Tetonia, ID. www.eckersellfuneralhome.com