Breckenridge Dale Lee Breckenridge Dale Lee Breckenridge of Tetonia, ID, passed away at his home on March 01, 2021. Dale lived all of his life, except for a stint in the Army, in Teton Valley. He raised Registered Hereford Cattle. He is survived by his children: son-in-law Greg Symons, Alice Breckenridge, David (Alene) Breckenridge, Ray Breckenridge, Lois Bailey (Joseph) and Jay (Jenni) Breckenridge; 18 grandchildren and 11 1/2 great grandchildren. His wife, Ronell Hillman Breckenridge and his daughter, RonaLee Symons, preceded him in death. Funeral services will be held Monday March 08, 2021 at Tetonia LDS Church in Tetonia ID. Visitation 1 hour before services and Sunday March 07 from 5-7pm at the Tetonia LDS Church. Burial will be in Haden Cemetary, Tetonia, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Funeral will be broadcast at: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/driggsidahostake
