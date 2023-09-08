Donna RichardsBraun

Braun Donna Richards Braun Donna Richards Braun died on August 16, 2023 at her residence in Forest Grove, OR.

She was born to William (Bill) Richards and Doris Meikle Richards on June 18, 1938, in Palo Alto, CA. The family moved to Kalispell, MT, where she graduated from high school in 1956. She chose to attend college at Warner Pacific in Portland, OR, graduating in 1961 with a BA in Christian Education. After working a year in South San Francisco, she returned to Montana.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.