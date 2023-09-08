Braun Donna Richards Braun Donna Richards Braun died on August 16, 2023 at her residence in Forest Grove, OR.
She was born to William (Bill) Richards and Doris Meikle Richards on June 18, 1938, in Palo Alto, CA. The family moved to Kalispell, MT, where she graduated from high school in 1956. She chose to attend college at Warner Pacific in Portland, OR, graduating in 1961 with a BA in Christian Education. After working a year in South San Francisco, she returned to Montana.
On January 20, 1962, she married Glen Reese. In November they were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Tracey. In June 1964, they divorced. On October 9 of that year, she married Loren Braun in Pocatello, Idaho. This was a better match for her and it lasted 50 years. It also brought the blessing of two children whom she adopted. Loren was a widower with 2 children: David, 8, and Eileen, 6. In September 1965, the blended family moved to Durham, NC. This enabled Loren to do a year of post-doctorate research at Duke University. Back in Pocatello, in April 1967, a baby daughter, Laurie, was born. Now the family was complete.
Many happy years living in Pocatello followed. In 1985 Donna had to adjust to an "empty nest." It wasn't easy as her family gave her the best times of her life. In November 2014, she endured the death of her loving spouse, Loren. They had moved to the Portland area to be nearer to Laurie and more accessible to the other 3 who resided on the East Coast. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church.
She is survived by Dr. David Braun (Gail Mauner), Buffalo, NY; Dr. Eileen Braun (David Sherman), Washington, DC; Tracey Rhys, Manhattan, NY; and Laurie Hannon (Greg), Hillsboro, OR. Also she has beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and their descendants.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Emanuel Lutheran Church in Cornelius, OR, Heifer International, or your favorite charity.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1124 S Beech St, Cornelius, OR. Following a brief graveside ceremony to inter Donna's ashes, all are invited to return to the church for a reception and to share memories.
