Braun Deborah Lee Braun Deborah Lee (Breivik) Braun passed away peacefully on February 5, 2023 surrounded by her children at Brookdale assisted living home. Debby was born on June 23rd 1953 in Mountain Home Idaho. Throughout Debby's life, she lived in Colorado, Alesund Norway, Lava Hot Springs, and Mountain Home, Idaho. For the last 9 years she lived in Pocatello Idaho. Of all the places that she lived; she described her time in Norway as one of the happiest times of her life. Debby is survived by her daughters Carrie (Troy) Gilgen, Charity (Robert) Potter DeWall, and her son Jordan (Hailee) Hancock. Her grandchildren, Chanee Potter, Anthony Lopez, TJ Potter, Jayce Potter, Isabel King, Sean King, along with 4 great grandchildren; 4 siblings, Sandy (Butch) Boardwine, Frances (Chris) Bedal, and brothers Dan (Shawn) Alderman and Jason Alderman. Debby is proceeded in death by her parents Deanna Huntsman, Peder Breivik, and sister, Kari Lynn Breivik. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hope and Recovery Resource Center, and South Eastern Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
