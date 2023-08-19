Brangham Darrell Stanley "Stan" Brangham Darrell Stanley Brangham "Stan" was born on August 25, 1935 in Chesterfield, Idaho in a cabin on his Grandfather's farm, to Darrell "Dutch" and Hazel (Davis) Brangham. He passed away on August 15, 2023 at the age of 87.

Stan was raised in Fort Hall, Idaho. He had two brothers Blaine Brangham and James Davis, and two sisters Millie Talbot and Judy Nelson. He attended grade school in Fort Hall and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1953 and the University of Utah in 1962.

