Boyce Gary Boyce Gary Earl Boyce, 79, of Salmon, Idaho, passed away July 22, 2021, at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. He was born December 2, 1941, to Earl G. Boyce and Betty Howard in Pocatello, Idaho. Gary grew up in Pocatello. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1960. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. He was honorably discharged in 1964. Gary married the love of his life, Vicki Carter, in 1961 in Pocatello. From this union they had two children, Holly (Paul) Smith and Mike Boyce. After serving in the Air Force, he returned to Pocatello and attended ISU. He graduated in 1968 with a Bachelors Degree in Sociology. Gary worked for Garrett Freightlines as a dispatch clerk, he was promoted to terminal manager in Salmon in 1973. In 1975, Gary and Vicki bought Brough Distributing and also started Boyce Transfer and Storage. In 1985 they sold the distributing business and went long haul trucking, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for 48 years and a long time member of the America Legion. The family loved living in Salmon, enjoying camping, motorcycle riding and playing as often as possible. Gary was always the life of the party and never met a stranger. The only thing he wanted to say in his obituary was "Adios MF" you can fill in the blanks. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Vicki; daughter, Holly (Paul) Smith, son, Mike Boyce; two sisters, Shari Young and Kim (Roger) Mackay; grandchildren, Shayla (Jake) Palmer, Morgan (Justin) Myler, Carli Smith, and Lexi Boyce; great grandchildren, Brayden, Kaison, and Gracelyn Smith, and Mason Palmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Jake Smith, and his brother-in-law, William J. Young. As per his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation or the Lemhi County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
+1
Idaho State Journal
Circulation District Manager
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- Brush fire shuts down freeway exit in Chubbuck
- LDS missionary from East Idaho seriously injured in crash that killed two
- Two facing drug charges in Bannock County
- First Delta variant COVID-19 case confirmed in Bannock County
- Grays roster becoming familiar landing spot for ISU club baseball players after two lost years
- 'They're real, they exist': Idaho UFO researchers, hobbyists react to Pentagon report
- Children celebrate past, future during temple trek
- Legion Roundup: Blackfoot AA and Runnin' Rebels out of state tournament
- Burtenshaw, Brad Ben
- Local man sentenced to 20 years of probation for sexual encounters with child
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Legal Services