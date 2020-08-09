Bowser Lionel Green Bowser Lionel Green Bowser, 98, passed on August 5, 2020 at home under the loving care of his family. Born on September 25, 1921 to Losson Green and Mary Ann Sarah Bowser in Pocatello, Idaho, he was the fourth of five sons. His youth was spent on the Bowser Dairy, south of Pocatello. The family later herded cows through town and moved the dairy to Tyhee. Dad attended Tyhee Elementary, Franklin Junior High, and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1941. At PHS he played football, basketball, and served as Senior Class President. He went to Brigham Young University on a basketball scholarship. After Pearl Harbor's bombing by the Japanese, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. His V12 officer's training took place at Kalamazoo, Michigan; Parris Island, South Carolina; and Quantico, Virginia. Before active duty, he worked and played basketball for Rick's College. Dad married his high school sweetheart, Bryanetta Proctor on July 1, 1943 and left the next day for the Marines. Lieutenant Bowser served in the South Pacific on Guam and Okinawa. After the Japanese surrendered, he led his platoon into Peking (now Beijing), China to repatriate Japanese soldiers and help Chinese Nationalists against the Red Chinese. Serving on the Colonial's staff, he often attended social gatherings at the Chiang Kai-Shek Palace. Honorably discharged, Dad returned to Pocatello to help with his brother's dry-cleaning businesses in Pocatello and Blackfoot. He and Bryanetta completed their educations at Idaho State College. In 1955, Lionel began teaching government at Pocatello High School, was Athletic Director, and became the school's first vice principal. In 1963 he became Highland High School's first principal. He, his staff, and students established traditions of excellence in academics and athletics that continue today. Dad served on statewide committees, was inducted into the Idaho Educator's Hall of Fame and the IHSAA Hall of Fame. After retiring in 1984, he enjoyed attending high school activities. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Dad loved car rides, ice cream, and trips to Island Park, Yellowstone Park, and California. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and boating. An avid bridge player, Dad family board and card games were very competitive. He won the Idaho State hand ball championship. Mom and Dad were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple August 15, 1998. We will remember his sense of humor, love for life, and his love of family. Lionel was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years; his parents; brothers, Art, Lee, and Russell Henry (Henery); and granddaughter, Paige Bowser. Surviving are his five children: Carol (Jim) Mahar, Becky (Ted) Hopkins, Bryan (Renee) Bowser, Rick (Laura) Bowser, and Mark (Rebecca) Bowser; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. His brother David (Pat) Bowser; brother-in-law, Brad (Joyce) Powell; and several nieces and nephews also survive. The family is appreciative of the care and support of Marian, Katie, Cassie, and others at Heritage Hospice. Contributions may be made in his honor to Pay to Play (extracurricular activities) at Pocatello SD 25, 3115 Pole Line Rd., Pocatello, ID 83201 or to the Lionel and Bryanetta Bowser Scholarship at Idaho State University's Foundation, 921 S 8th Ave., STOP 8050, Pocatello, Idaho 83209. Viewing will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Graveside services, with Military Honors, will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11 am, Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Section 53E. Please wear masks, social distance, and bring umbrellas and chairs. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
