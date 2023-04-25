Bowman Martha Ann Bowman Martha Ann Bowman, 88, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, in Pocatello surrounded by her family.
She was born February 11, 1935, in Sterling, Kansas, the daughter of Jack Lambert and Robbie May Elder. She grew up in Missouri where she attended school and cleaned the school to pay for her private education at the 7th Day Adventist School that she attended. Though she grew up in Missouri she traveled with her parents as they followed the fruit harvest throughout the western states. After her father suffered an accident she ended up staying and living in Shelley, Idaho.
It was while living in Shelley that she met and later married Harvey Bowman on August 24, 1955. To this union were born 3 children. Harvey preceded her in death on January 2, 2000.
Martha was a hard worker and had worked at various potato warehouses in Eastern Idaho. She was active in volunteering wherever she was needed. She volunteered many hours with the American Legion Auxiliary. She made cakes and deserts for the veterans on their birthday ant the Veterans Home in Pocatello. She was awarded Lady of the Year by the Auxiliary and also voted Woman of Distinction by the Zonta Club. She was also a member of the Red Hat Club. She enjoyed embroidering, gardening and reading but most important was her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Bowman of Idaho Falls and Cara (Travis) Dyer of Pocatello, 3 grandchildren, Travis Jacob Dyer, Faith Ashley Laffoon, Aidan Dyer and 11 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Jessie Lyon of Shelley, ID.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one son Ward Bowman and her siblings Victor Elder, Jack Lambert, Danny Lambert, Tommy Lambert and Patsy Butler.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Shelley, Idaho, Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Karl Pettit officiating.
The family will meet with friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home at 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, Idaho.
