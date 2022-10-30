Bowlin Janet Rae Bowlin Janet Rae Crockett Bowlin, 67, passed away October 21, 2022 after a courageous two-year battle with colon cancer. She was born June 10, 1955, the 9th of 12 children born to Alden and Florence Crockett in Pocatello, Idaho. She attended schools in American Falls, Idaho, graduating in 1974. She married Gary Bowlin on October 12, 1984. Together they had three children; son Gary (Melissa) of Pocatello; daughter Christina (Keola Slane) of Denton, Texas; and son Jacee of Little Elm, Texas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren with one on the way, and four brothers and four sisters. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. A service will be held in her honor at the LDS church on the corner of Quinn and Hawthorne on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 am. A family visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery.
