Bowler Sheila Powers Bowler Sheila Powers Bowler passed away on July 20, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Sheila was born on October 13, 1947, to David J. Powers, Sr. and Margery Powers in Pocatello, Idaho. Sheila was the second of four children. Her siblings are David J. Powers, Jr. (JoAnne), Kathy Seibert (Mike) and John M. Powers (Mari). Sheila attended St. Joseph School. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1966. She married George Edward Bowler and they had three sons. Mark Bowler, Pocatello, Danny Bowler (Tina) Boise, Idaho and Eric Bowler, Pocatello. They later divorced. Sheila worked as a secretary at Powers Candy Company for over 30 years until her retirement. Sheila loved her family and friends. She had four special life-long friends that were devoted to her; Kim Taylor, Kristy Zahm, Leslie Henry and Chris Scardino. She loved to get together with her grandchildren Britney Seibert (Logan LeBeau), Amber Weber, of Pocatello, George Bowler of Moscow, Idaho and Matthew Bowler of Boise, Idaho. She had several great grandchildren. Sheila loved her nieces and nephews and they adored her. Sheila and her sister Kathy were inseparable. They were usually the center of attention trying to outdo each other with the wonderful stories from their gatherings with family and friends. Sheila loved heavy metal concerts she attended with Kristy. She could be one of the oldest in the crowd and would enjoy the music as much as anyone! Sheila is survived by her sister and brothers. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Scott Seibert (Nicole), Ryan Seibert and Riley Seibert of Pocatello; Jim Powers of Pocatello and Stephanie Powers of Bothel, Washington; Justin Powers, Briana Powers Likes, Christopher Powers and Shylo Powers of Pocatello. Although Sheila is no longer with us her memories will live on with her forever friends, Julie, Renee, Claudia and Margo. She is predeceased by her parents, grandparents Honoring Sheila's wishes she was cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of her life to be announced at a later date. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Sheila's tribute wall at downardfuneralhome.com
