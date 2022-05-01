Bowen Connie Smith Bowen Connie Smith Bowen, a great soul, left this world for the next on November 12, 2021. She is very much missed. Connie was born on July 3, 1948, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Wilbur John (Bud) and Betty Smith. She was the fourth of six children, with four brothers, Kenneth, Richard, Terrance, and Willard, and one sister, Kathleen. Growing up, Connie divided her time between Pierre and the family ranch. She excelled in school and in many activities, especially dance. After studying ballet in New York, she received an offer to stay on professionally, but she chose to continue her education at Yankton College, where she majored in history. Soon after graduating, she accepted a job with the South Dakota Board of Regents. There she met Richard (Dick) Bowen, President of the University of South Dakota — a divorced man who, in the concerned words of Connie’s father Bud, had “three kids, two dogs, and a cat.” On their first date, Dick told Connie he was going to marry her. Connie laughed and said she had plans. Soon those plans included Dick, and the two married on October 16, 1976, a day proclaimed by Governor Richard Kneip as “Dick and Connie Day.” Already a stepmother to Dick’s children Catherine, David, and Thomas, Connie became a mother in late 1977, when she gave birth to son James. Three more children — Robert, Elizabeth, and Christopher — followed. Having earned a master’s degree in mass communications at USD, Connie served as Director of Public Broadcasting, but she gave up paid employment when Dick assumed the presidency of Idaho State University in 1985. (Asked what the State Board of Education liked about Dick, member Diane Bilyeu quipped, “Besides Connie?”) Connie’s contributions to ISU and Pocatello are too significant to do them justice here, but she left an immeasurable impact. When Bengal students March Through the Arch, they follow a tradition dreamed up by Connie. Her legacy can best be seen in the Stephens Performing Arts Center, which wouldn’t exist, and wouldn’t be the building it is, without Connie. She raised funds for its construction and contributed immensely to the beauty of its design. Original draft plans depicted a performing arts center that would resemble other buildings on campus. But Connie persuaded the architects to instead design a building as glorious as the arts it would house, a building that would bring pride to the community for generations to come. The Stephens Center is now consistently ranked by art critics as one of the most beautiful performing arts centers in the country. Like any life, Connie’s wasn’t without hardship. She lost close loved ones and survived cancer. In 2002, she was diagnosed with primary biliary cholangitis, which would ultimately contribute to her death. But despite all hardships, Connie remained bright, vivacious — not to mention fun! No one knew how to throw a party like Connie. She loved games and holidays. She was an incredible cook. She was a fierce Mama Bear, ready to take on anyone who dared look askance at Her Babies. When she and Dick retired to Boise in 2005, she delighted in traveling, spending time with family, and entertaining friends. Connie is survived by husband Dick, children James, Robert, Elizabeth, and Christopher, stepchildren Catherine (John), David (Lynda), and Thomas (Kim), siblings Terrance, Willard (Nancy), and Kathleen, sister-in-law Virginia (Curt) Folwell, and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Bud and Betty, brothers Kenneth and Richard, nephew Mathew Smith, father-in-law Howard, mother-in-law Donna, sister-in-law Norma (Kermit) Smith, and other relatives and friends. An open house memorial party (yes, party; Connie hated funerals!) will be held in the Marshall Rotunda at the Stephens Center in Pocatello at 2:00 PM on May 21, 2022, with a short program at 3:30. Attire is garden party/festive. Donations may be made in Connie’s memory to ISU or to the Smith Family Scholarship at the University of South Dakota.
