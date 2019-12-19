Borrowman Geneva Borrowman Geneva Borrowman was born January 5, 1918 in Burton, Idaho, and passed away December 17, 2019 in Coolidge, Arizona. Geneva was the third child and first daughter of Elmer and Anna Jensen. She graduated from Rigby High School and then attended Ricks College and later Brigham Young. She was a beloved teacher of First and Second Grade students for forty years in Jefferson County, Blackfoot, and Pocatello Idaho. She was a pioneer in the early education program, Head Start, reaching out to children who needed a little extra love. At age 101 she was often surrounded by her young great-grandchildren who were drawn to her patient love and kindness. She married Reed Park Borrowman on September 17, 1940 in the Logan Utah Temple. Geneva and Reed had four children: Keith (Saralyn) of Gaithersburg Maryland; David (Kitty) of Murray Utah; Wayne (Claudette) of Coolidge Arizona and Jerry (Marcella) of Murray Utah. She has 19 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. During her teaching career she was active in the teacher's associations, working on committees at the local and state level. She was appointed to serve a six-year term on the Idaho State Textbook Adoption and Improvement of Instruction Education by the Idaho State Board of Education. She received a "Master Teacher" award from the Pocatello School District upon her retirement and was inducted into the Pocatello Retired Teachers Association Hall of Fame. In her 80's and early 90's she taught the Blazer Scouts for the Boys Scouts of America Troop 101 for eight years, receiving the Award of Merit and Timeless Leader Award from the Tendoy Council and the On My Honor Award from her church in 2003. Even at that age she loved going on hikes with the boys and helping them with projects. She and Reed loved to travel, particularly by car, and together they retraced the Mormon Pioneer Trail, the Santa Fe Trail, and much of the Oregon Trail, along with trips to Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, and Scotland. She and Reed served a Temple Mission in Guatemala. She was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, holding many callings in Sunday School, Young Women, and Primary. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reed Borrowman, by her parents Anna and Elmer Jensen, by her brothers and sister, Emery, Arthur, Leonard, Jeanette, Preston, and Harley and their spouses. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law and by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to visit friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the LDS Chapel, 225 Oakwood Drive, Pocatello, Idaho followed by the funeral at 12:00 noon. Geneva Borrowman lived a long and happy life, filled with phone calls and hand-written cards, and long conversations with the hundreds of people whom she loved. We will miss her. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542