Boodry Brent DeLoy Boodry Brent (Jim) Boodry, 78, was born on May 2, 1944 in Pocatello, Idaho. He passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023. Brent was the second to the youngest child of Robert Linden Boodry and Mildred (Johnson) Boodry. He grew up in Pocatello and had fond memories of their home on Bryan Road. He was known by his family and friends as Jimmy (Jim). He attended Pocatello High School and graduated in 1962. Brent joined the United States Army soon after. He was trained in and served as a Pershing Nuclear Missile Specialist for which he received a Presidential Citation from John F. Kennedy. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1965. Later in life, he served in the Navy Reserve for several years. Brent was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In 1965, he was called to serve for two years in the Spanish American Mission. He developed a deep love for the Spanish language and culture. He continued to share the gospel and served in many different callings throughout his life. He attended Idaho State University and was elected student body president of the School of Vocational Technical Education in 1971. He graduated from the electronics technician program in 1972. In 1998, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education. On October 25, 1968 Brent married Linda Hoots and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with four children, three sons and one daughter. They raised their family in Pocatello. Brent was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed caring for his home and family. He was a lifelong student of nature. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. Brent was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Rona, two brothers John and Terry, and sister-in-law Faith. He is survived by two brothers Bud (Maggie) and Denny, his four children Steven (Michelle) Boodry of Idaho Falls, ID., David (Amy) Boodry of Mesa, AZ., Bryan (Mindi) Boodry of Pocatello, ID., Lisa (Tommy) Zundel of Ammon, ID., Fourteen grandchildren; Amanda (JT) Ker, Corinne (Zach) Pickering. Karrisa, Daniel, Jacob Boodry, Ashlyn, Cole, Tyson, Trevor, and Brooklyn Boodry, Dalton Climer, Duncan, Conner, and Sean Zundel, and One great-granddaughter Raylee Leona Ker. The family will have a viewing on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM at Colonial Chapel 2005 S 4th Ave, Pocatello, ID. The family would like to thank the staff of Caring Hearts Assisted Living and Heritage Hospice, especially Marian, David, Clint, Renee, John, and Jessica, for their excellent care of Brent in the last years of his life. Condolences may be shared at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.