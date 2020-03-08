Boegel Lora Lucile Boegel Lora Lucile Boegel was born on April 28, 1926 along the banks of the Gallatin River outside of Bozeman, Montana. She was born into the loving family of Walter E. and Ethel M. Jones. Lucile had a magical childhood along the river with her four siblings Robert, Marie, Maxine and Donald. She attended Monforton School and Gallatin High School. In 1945, she went to California to help her sister care for her newborn daughter and met her future husband, Nelson Walter Boegel. They married on October 7, 1946 and lived in Hawthorne, California for the next 13 years. In 1947 they welcomed their son Gary Nelson. Gary passed away two and a half years later from complications from Spinal Bifida. In 1952 their daughter Rebecca Lynn was born. In 1958 the family moved to Bozeman, Montana for a short time finally settling in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1959. They lived in Albuquerque for the next 11 years and then moved to Downey, California. In 1973 they made their final move to Pocatello. In 1983 Nelson passed away and was buried in Restlawn Cemetery. Nelson and Lucile were among the founding members of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Chubbuck, Idaho and served in several ministries during their membership. Anyone who knew Lucile recognized her as a loving wife, mother, and loyal friend. She had a bright and cutting wit and love of life. She especially enjoyed reading and traveling to her beloved Montana and visiting its historical sites. She was never more alive than when she was walking on the banks of the Gallatin River and its canyon. If heaven has a place on earth Lucile would argue that it was the Gallatin Canyon. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Boegel, her beloved niece Judith Brahan (Fountain Valley, CA) along with several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11 at 11am at Holy Spirit Catholic Community St Joseph's Chapel on North Hayes in Pocatello, Idaho. The Rosary will be held the night before at Downard Funeral Home on North Garfield in Pocatello at 7:00PM. According to her wishes she will be cremated, and a private family gathering in Montana will be held later in Bozeman. The family wishes to thank Marsha Smith, Andrea Hill, Robyn Smith, Quail Ridge, Encompass Health Care, Doctor Fernandez, and all those who have lovingly cared for Lucile the last eleven years.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.