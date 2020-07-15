Bloxham Von & Mary Lois Bloxham In Only 21 days our family suffered the most bittersweet tender mercy we have encountered in our lives. Our parents had a love story that ended exactly as they wanted it to. We love and miss them both so much every day but are eternally grateful they are together forever and united again after their brief separation, which was very hard on our Mother. They will forever live on having instilled in their family the meaning of work ethic, unconditional love, integrity, self discipline, family closeness, love of God and life and serving those less fortunate. There are too many attributes to list. They were simply amazing. One of the last things Mom said to us was "Take care of each other... love each other..I love you all so much". We will forever be thankful for the many daily sacrifices they made to give us such a wonderful childhood. They were not just our parents... they were our best friends and greatest cheerleaders. We will love you both forever. In 1946, they met the love of their lives---each other. They were married on August 21, 1948, in the same house they shared all their married life and they were sealed in the Logan Temple on May 4, 1964. On August 21, 2020, they would have been married 72 years. What an example of true love. Due to COVID restrictions, family graveside services were held. The family would like to thank Horsley Funeral Home and everyone for their love and compassion through our losses and would especially like to thank Hospice and Encompass Health for their kind and tender care of both our parents. Rest in peace and joy until we meet again. To read their full obituaries, please visit www.horsleyfuneralhome.com
