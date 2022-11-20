Bloxham Don Bloxham Don Dee Bloxham, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home due to a stroke on November 17, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Don was born on July 1, 1940 in Malad, Idaho to Don Devere Bloxham and Beth Bybee Bloxham of Downey, Idaho. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. After he served in the National Guard he completed a mission in Argentina for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. On April 26, 1963, he married DeLone Solomon in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with five children, 2 boys and 3 girls. He continued his education at Idaho State University earning his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Zoology. He then completed his PhD in Physiology at Louisiana State University. Don did his postdoc at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City and then was Director of Clinical Pharmacology at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Don and DeLone eventually settled in Springville, Utah where they would live for 40 years. Don was a professor and the Health Professions Advisor at Brigham Young University for 28 years and had a profound influence on thousands of students. He was a huge supporter of BYU athletics. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and faithfully served in many positions including Bishop and Stake President. Don and DeLone also served in the Calgary Alberta mission from 2007-2009, stationed in Lethbridge. Don was an avid runner and completed 12 marathons including the Boston Marathon. He loved to travel with his whole family to many fun destinations including Orlando, Williamsburg, and Hawaii. Don is survived by his loving wife, DeLone Bloxham of Pocatello, ID; son, Richard (Nancy) Bloxham of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Dawn (Mark) Henning of Omaha, NE; son, Mark (Dawn) Bloxham of Spanish Fork, UT; daughter, Tara (Mark) Moyes of Bluffdale, UT; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kimberli Bloxham. There will be a viewing from 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Wilks Colonial Chapel, 2005 S 4th Ave, Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Mountain View Ward, 2271 S 4th Ave, Pocatello, ID. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 1:00-1:45pm. Interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID. The family would like to thank the staff at Copper Summit Assisted Living for the loving care they provided to him. Condolences may be shared at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.