Don Bloxham

Bloxham Don Bloxham Don Bloxham, 82, passed away, November 17, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at the Mountain View Ward, 2271 S 4th Ave. Viewings will be from 6-8 pm Tues, Nov 22, 2022 at Wilks Colonial Chapel and for one hour prior to the service. Full obituary at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com

