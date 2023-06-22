Shelly M(Bliesner) Gasvoda

(Bliesner) Gasvoda Shelly M (Bliesner) Gasvoda Shelly M (Bliesner) Gasvoda, 63, of Corvallis, passed away 6/13/23, 2023, at Providence St. Patrick hospital, Missoula. Born in Twin Falls Idaho on 10/19/1959. Shelly was an amazing wife, mom, nana, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She made a positive impact on anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.

Shelly is survived by her husband Jay M Gasvoda, daughter Cherrie Gully (Ryan), son Kellen Gasvoda (Jess Hennager). daughter Sunny Lawson, son Jason Gasvoda (Brandyn), adopted son Mikey Whitehead (Chris). 10 grandchildren Derrik Gasvoda, Hope Huggins, Isabelle Gully, Bess Gasvoda, Hugh Gasvoda, Shamas Lawson, Sheala Lawson, Joseph Gasvoda, Taylor Gasvoda and Haley Gasvoda. Parents Guy and Sheri Bliesner. Sisters Sheryl O’rear (Terry), Darce Bishop (Shade), Suzie Pearson (David), Brenda Redmond (John). Brothers Guy W Bliesner (Cindy), Dorsel-George Tyler (Ginger), Terry Bliesner, Rob Bruce (Cheryl). Along with lots of wonderful nieces and nephews.

