Blackhurst Esther "Viva" Johnson Blackhurst Esther 'Viva' Johnson Blackhurst Viva, our loving mother and grandmother slipped away peacefully to be with our Savior on December 11, 2020, in Mona, Utah at the age of 92. She was under the care of her loving daughter and the dedicated staff of Central Valley Medical Center Home Health & Hospice. Viva was born January 30, 1928 to Signe and August Johnson on the family farm in Shelley, Idaho; where the family had lived and farmed since 1915, having immigrated from Sweden. At the age of 3, her parents sold the farm and emigrated as a family back to Sweden. Her abundance of talents emerged at a very young age, and her embroidery and sewing skills surpassed that of any professional. After a few of her siblings returned to the United States, Viva's father August passed, and she returned with her mother in 1947 to Lindon, Utah. In 1950 she married Arvil A. Harris, and they were blessed with four children, Vivian, Allen, Tony and Jeanette. The marriage ended in divorce several years later. In 1965, Viva married Burton Blackhurst of Salt Lake City, Utah. His six children would join the family for holidays and special occasions. In 1969, after living the previous year in Blackfoot, Idaho, Viva and Burt built a home on Fairway Drive in Pocatello. Decades were spent there making memories with their children and grandchildren. Viva enjoyed working in her garden and sewing clothes for her grandchildren. She enjoyed needlepoint, latch hooking, and knitting on her knitting machine. Viva also enjoyed taking excellent care of several rentals she owned. She was a lifelong member of the LDS church and loved the gospel.She loved talking to her grandchildren about Sweden and it's culture. Viva is survived by her four children: Vivian, of Idaho Falls, Allen, of Pocatello, Tony (Karen) of Chubbuck, and Jeanette (Craig) of Mona, Utah, 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Viva was preceded in death by her husband Burton; parents, August and Signe Johnson; siblings, Ruth, Carl, Margaret, Elvie, Gladys, Clifford, and half- brother Ivan; and her grandson, Adam. At Viva's request, the family will hold a private memorial and burial in her honor. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
+1
Trending Today
Articles
- One injured when minivan hits tree north of Chubbuck
- Pocatello police investigating apparent dead, skinned canine found in porta potty
- Car crashes through fence, hits porch of Pocatello home
- Prep roundup 12-19-20: Century boys blow out Vallivue; Highland wrestling finishes second at Wiley Dobbs
- Two dead in three-vehicle crash in Southeast Idaho
- Woman sentenced to probation for 2-year-old who died in her care
- Chicago developer to buy Pocatello Clarion Inn to establish low-income housing for veterans
- Fight over Fed powers stalls $900 billion COVID relief plan
- Girl dies following accidental gun discharge in home
- EARNING THEIR EAGLES: Local girls working to achieve Scouting's highest honor
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Autos For Sale
Plumbing