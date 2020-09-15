Bisharat Janice Renay Bisharat Janice Renay Bisharat was born on December 17, 1962 in Dover, Ohio to John Henry and Joan Ellen (Koppo) Davis. She moved to Pocatello, Idaho where she had 3 children: Justine, Kendra and Joshua. She lived for her children and 5 grandchildren. A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 16th from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Downard Funeral Home, 241 N. Garfield Ave, Pocatello. Graveside services will be on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com
