Bird, Jr. Charles "Chuck" Bird, Jr. Charles "Chuck" Bird, Jr., 56, of Riverton passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 12, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. Charles Orville Bird was born on July 31, 1966 in Oahu, Hawaii to Charles Orville Bird, Sr. and Shirley Jean (Miller) Bird. He was raised in Pocatello, Idaho and moved to Riverton, Wyoming in 2005. He worked as a laborer in the oil field. He is survived by his wife, Kim Bird; sons, William Cody Jolley and Michael Jolley; daughter, Danielle Graves; step-daughters, Danielle Gray, Breanna Batista, and Shelby Gray; brother, Cody R. Bird; sister, Holly Clark; nephew, Colton Bird; grandnephew, Cashton Reed Bird; five grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Shirley Bird. On line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.
