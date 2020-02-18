Bird Dorothy Lee Bird Dorothy Lee Bird, 80, of Kuna passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, February 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 313 E. Deer Flat Rd in Kuna, with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 AM prior to the services. Burial will be at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.