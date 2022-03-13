Bird Dani Rae Wakley Bird Dani Rae Wakley Bird passed away on March 9, 2022. She was born in Downey, Idaho on July 5, 1950, to Arley and Lila Wakley. She was the oldest of 5 kids and grew up in Downey and Lava Hot Springs. She graduated from Marsh Valley High School in 1968 and spent time as a model and later graduated from The LDS Business School in Salt Lake City, UT. Dani married Greg Leger in 1968 and they later divorced. She then met her husband of 45 years K. Michael Bird in April of 1976 on a blind date. They were married on October 16, 1976, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple in 1978. Dani loved her family and took great pride in nurturing and loving each child as they grew and transferred that mothering energy to each grandchild as they came along. She is lovingly known as a "second mom" to many and has had a welcoming home with everyone feeling comfortable enough to walk right in and make themselves a sandwich. Dani was compassionate, forgiving, quirky, loved having a good time and just being goofy. She has 7 kids and 15 grandchildren. Although she considered herself a homemaker, she was a Genealogist at heart and spent countless hours working on genealogy and researching family history. She loved visiting the LDS Temple. Dani cherished her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held that very sacred her entire life. She has held many leadership positions in the church throughout the years and volunteered at the Family History Center since 2000. She loved reading; she was diligent with her daily scripture study and historical novels and mysteries were her favorite. She loved to travel and did so often with her family. Dani is survived by her daughters, Judy Rowe (Bend, OR), Heather Leger Coxe (Pocatello, ID), Brandi Bird Clark (Pocatello, Idaho), Misty Bird Olsen (Pocatello, Idaho) and Tiffany Bird (Bountiful, UT); sons, Shaun Bird and Jordan Bird both of Pocatello, Idaho; sons and daughter- in-law, Michael Scott Coxe, Adam Harrison Clark, Klinton Ray Olsen and Jerdanna Nicole Bird; grandkids, Koby Scott Coxe, Tayler Ray Olsen, Avery Ann Coxe, Ethan Fenway Clark, Jaxon Klint Olsen, Boston Harrison Clark, Jett Michael Olsen, Piper Ann Coxe, Giavonna Michelle Clark, Jagger Klint Olsen, Harrison Michael Bird, Naomi Debra Clark, Grant Jordan Bird, Kole Scott Coxe, and Logan Shaun Bird; special additions to the family are Jamie Carlson, Keeli Marie Carlson, Hallie Ann Carlson, Brennan Carlson, and Chloe Carlson. She is preceded in death by her husband, K. Michael Bird, father, Arley Wakley and mother, Lila Hurst Wakley. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Cedar LDS Church, 550 West Cedar Street, Pocatello, Idaho 83201. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. To watch the webcasting of the service or to share memories and condolences with the family online, visit Dani's tribute page at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
