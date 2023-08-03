Bills Gary Egan Bills Gary, beloved husband, brother, father, Grandpa B - passed away suddenly on June 19th, 2023. We often remarked how he had nine lives; his heart just couldn't go on and gave up while he was changing the brakes on his favorite Jeep.
Gary was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Marcellus (Mick) and Thelda Bills on October 27, 1946. He graduated high school at Borah High School in 1965. He met the beautiful and fiercely independent Sandra Hansen, the love of his life, at the stock car races outside of Pocatello, Idaho. She would go with her best friend and some beer to socialize and take a break from university coursework. Gary soon discovered they both attended ISU where they both frequented the second floor of the SUB to nap instead of study. He convinced her to marry him on November 29, 1968. He continued at Idaho State University and expanded his love of Track and Field. He was a force in shot-put and began his athletic career by breaking records as a Freshman. His indoor record of 55-9 was established in 1968 and was held for 10 years. His outdoor record of 58-1 was established in 1969 and held until 2017. His family well remembers when this record was finally broken and how Gary was so glad someone had finally surpassed his best throw, "Records were made to be beat!" These feats earned him the privilege of being inducted into the Idaho State University Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. He continued to be involved in annual inductions for more than 20 years. After college, he worked for IML for several years. After leaving IML, Gary followed in Mick's footsteps by becoming manager for and eventually buying the local paint store: Bennett's Idaho Paint and Glass until he retired. He used his carpentry skills and professional paint and glass supplies to breathe life into their second home: a beautiful old 1800's farmhouse in Teton Valley where his granddaughters made cherished childhood memories and continue to visit.
Gary was passionate about preserving wild spaces. For years he worked as Director and eventually President of the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation - with the goal of securing Idaho's beauty and bounty for future generations. Gary was also an avid backcountry pilot. After discovering he could access Idaho's wild country and trout via plane in an hour or two instead of driving for hours on end - a pilot was born. Gary (and Sandi) soon joined Idaho's first and oldest flying club, The Skyriders, where he was the longest standing member. They raised their two sons, Jason and Ryan, flying in planes. Summers spent flying to camping destinations and winters to cross country skiing treks at Galena Summit and Smiley Creek. As Skyriders members they took their little family (and their own parents, and some lucky friends once in a while) in various planes to Mexico, Alaska, California, and the Oregon coast on camping and fishing adventures. A favorite annual camping destination was the Frank Church Wilderness - where they frequented Indian Creek, Thomas Creek, the Flying B Ranch, and Sulphur Creek for their famous pancake breakfasts.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Sandi, his favorite boys Jason (Nikki) and Ryan (Kebai), his sisters Gloria (Ray) and Joyce (Jerry), and his 7 precious granddaughters (Iliana, Maura, Marcella, Darien, Anesa, Emerson, Finley). He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Howard (June) and sister Donna (Chuck).
A memorial and celebration of Gary's life will be held Saturday, September 2nd at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Pavilion No. 2. Casual reception starting at 10 AM followed by sharing of our favorite stories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Idaho State University Athletics - or enjoy a sunset at a river bank with a White Russian.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.