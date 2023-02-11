Beukema Ina Beukema Ina Beukema, 73 passed away on January 29, 2023, after succumbing to complications from a short term illness. She was born in Rupert, ID. She married her first husband and father of her children, Kelly Mann; they lived in Pocatello, ID until they divorced. After their divorce, she and her son, Michael, relocated to San Diego, CA. She met the love of her life, Sam Beukema on Valentine's Day; they married and lived in Oceanside, CA until her death. She spent part of her career as a banker and loan officer. Upon retirement from banking, she worked as a florist, where she discovered her creative ability to arrange flowers. She also spent many years working as an instructor for water aerobics, where she created life-long friendships with the women she taught. She was an avid gardener and loved to spend time working on amazing gardening projects. She was a gourmet chef and loved to prepare meals with Sam and for him and her family and friends. She was never happier than when she was taking care of the people she loved. She loved to share her canned pickles and string beans, which she grew with love from her garden. She was creative and loved to arrange flowers for weddings of her kids, grandkids, and nieces. She loved to create mosaics, displaying many in her beloved backyard garden. She is survived by her husband Frank "Sam" Beukema, daughter Terri (Rick) Hovdestad, son Michael (Dona) Mann. Grandchildren; Danika (Endiel) Navar, David Hovdestad, Emily (Noah) Hovdestad, Jennifer (Addison) McGill, Sylvia Navarro- Porter. Great-grandchildren; Blake, Cali, Alessandra and Elynthia. Her sisters Marilyn (Phil) Layton, Caroline Meline, and brother Jock Bell; Several nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews. A memorial service in her honor and a celebration of her life will be held on February 25, 2023 at the Oceanside First Presbyterian Church located at 2001 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054. Service will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.