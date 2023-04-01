Betty Glen A. Betty Glen Alvin Betty, 71, of Chubbuck, passed away at home under the care of Hospice on March 18, 2023. Glen was born in Gooding, Idaho, to Lester Betty and Irene Koski Betty. He was the youngest of 10 children. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello, Idaho, graduating from Highland High School, ISU Vo-Tech and CSI. Glen worked at FMC for many years and later at INEL. Glen loved woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He was a lifelong rockhound. His happiest times were hiking or four wheeling in the Land of the Yankee Fork in Challis or the Copper Basin fishing and looking for rocks which he cut and polished. Glen and his wife, Leslie, had so many wonderful times exploring the Land of the Yankee Fork together. He gold panned or rock hounded while Leslie read history books about the region. Glen loved to go ice fishing in Clark Canyon Reservoir for Burbot Fish (Ling). His ashes will be scattered in the mountains he loved so much. Glen was fantastic and abundant at gardening all his life. Last year when his health no longer allowed it, he taught, coached and encouraged Leslie how to do it. He was delighted when she discovered she loved to garden as well. Later in life, one of Glen's greatest joys was being grandpa to Morgan, Lila, Lily, Alton, and Gus. He always gave them more candy than they really should have had. Glen is survived by Leslie, his wife of 33 years, step children Jackie (Paul) Langille and Matthew (Eileen) Denney, brother Melvin Betty, and sisters, Lola Betty, Lorraine Bonzelet, and Carol Potter. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ronald, Virginia, Kenneth, Geroldene, and Velda. A Celebration of Life will be at 4 pm on April 8, 2023 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Glen had a tender heart for his pets and animals. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pocatello Animal Shelter. The family extends gratitude for the excellent care given by Primary Care Specialists, Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, and Portneuf Medical Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandtetonfuneralhomedriggs.com
