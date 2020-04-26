Betts William "Bill" Edward Betts William Edward "Bill" Betts, 86, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho after a short illness. He was loved by family and friends. Dad was a devoted father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and friend. Dad was born in Nampa, Idaho on November 12, 1933, to Raechal Muriel (Edwards) Betts and Charles Edward Betts. He was born on a Sunday. This was fitting because of his love for God. Dad was not affiliated with a specific church. However, he said he became a believer when he was 14 years old and "knew where he was going". He trusted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. One of his last comments was, "None of us talk about Jesus enough." Quite a legacy. Dad stated in his memoirs that his grandmother, "Ma" Huston, instilled many good values in him as a child that were carried over into his adult life. He added the bad values he learned on his own. Dad spent his early years living with multiple family members in many locations, mainly Washington and Oregon. He moved to Blackfoot, Idaho and attended Blackfoot High School his junior and senior school years. It was there he met and fell in love with his high school sweetheart Delana "Dee" Clark. They were married September 12, 1953 and had four children they greatly loved. Dad played baseball throughout his youth, college years and as an adult. In his 40's many remember him playing on "The Over The Hill" team. Some of dad's happiest times were traveling with loved ones or playing golf with his friends. He also enjoyed his time at the Office Bar socializing with all. Dad never met a stranger and usually wore a big smile wherever he went. Our father was a patriot and was proud he voted for his first time as soon as he was 21. He never missed casting a vote thereafter. Dad spent his working career in the bakery business beginning with a short stint with Smith Bakery. He then joined Eddy's Bakery in 1956 as a bread delivery man. Dad spent the remainder of his career with Eddy's having great success and rising to General Sales Manager. He retired on December 30, 1995 after 40 years with the Company. Dad had many great experiences and made lifelong friends along the way. Dad loved to travel with mom. They traveled to most of the United States, Western Canada, Jamaica, and New England. Family vacations to the West Coast to visit loved ones were always a priority. In 1968 dad won a sales contest sponsored by Eddy's Bakery for a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where they attended Super Bowl II, a trip dad and mom always remembered. Later in life dad met his loving companion Nancy Anderson with whom he enjoyed traveling, card club and being together. Bill is survived by his three daughters, and one son: Claudia (Mike) Rich of Boise, ID; Kelli (Tim) Jensen Savage of Irwin, ID; Dawna Doyle of Pocatello, ID; and Robert (Connie) Betts of Pocatello, ID. He is also survived by two sisters: Sherry Betts Ungrodt and Pam Betts; and by his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Nancy Anderson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delana; his son-in-law, John Doyle Jr.; his parents; two sisters, Peggy Ann Van Laeken and Bernadine Chenette; two brothers, Quinton Dallum and Ronnie Dallum; and one great-grandson, Timothy Jensen. Dad was a kind, tenderhearted man. He loved, encouraged, and helped many people in his life. We will be forever grateful to our father "Big Bill Betts". A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com In lieu of flowers and in memory of William Edward "Bill" Betts, please send donations to: Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. Check should be written to: HWWMOHF P.O. Box 4031 Pocatello, ID 83201 Include on memo space: Betts-"Idaho"
