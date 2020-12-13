Bernier Gordon Bernier Gordon LeRoy Bernier graduated this life on December 9th, 2020 at his home in Inkom at the age of 87. Gordon was born May 21st, 1933 in Pocatello, Idaho to Dollie Hudson; he was lovingly placed in the arms of William (Bill) and Louise Bernier. Six years later, his sister Delia was born to complete the family. Gordon spent his childhood and youth in Inkom with many good friends including his lifelong friend and neighbor Pat Whitworth and friends Ken and Keith Pidcock. He served four years in the Air Force stationed in Texas following high school. He met Iris Olean Whitworth in Inkom, and they married November 1st, 1957. Gordon joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints May 9, 1970; they were sealed for time and all eternity with their four children November 1, 1975. He remained an active and faithful member throughout his life. Gordon was a life-long builder of things. He started by building a hot rod while in high school in the basement of his parents' house. He later built a camper, boat, horse trailer, go-carts, an original Oldsmobile replica and two experimental airplanes from blueprints; one in the living room of the house he built for the family. He developed a passion for flying and took flying lessons while building the first airplane. He didn't fly again after his plane crash in 1983 but never lost his love for flying. Gordon worked construction for a time early in their marriage but eventually worked as an electrician for Idaho Portland Cement and retired from Ashgrove Cement in 1995. Together they raised four children: Gordon Scott, Tate W., Korbie Kay, and Kristi Louise. Gordon reunited with his birth mother, Dolly Hudson Daily, later in life, and discovered four half siblings; two brothers, and two sisters with whom he formed close associations. Mary Ellen Holly of Springfield Oregon and Drinda (Ralph) Hansen of Hurricane, Utah. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Sarah Louise Morey Bernier, William (Bill) Bernier; a sister, Delia Bernier Blair; birth mother, Dolly Hudson Daily; Father and Mother in-law, Francis Marvin Whitworth, Kathryn Olson Whitworth and Jackie Whitworth; son-in-law Wade Taysom and son; Gordon Scott Bernier. He is survived by his eternal spouse; Iris Olean Whitworth Bernier; brother-in-law, Keith Blair; Children; Tate Bernier, Korbie Taysom, Kristi (Gary) Bernier-Long; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Services will be held December 16th at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Skyline Building, 150 Snow Peak Boulevard, Inkom, Idaho. There will be a viewing held from 10-10:45 am. Please remember to wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
