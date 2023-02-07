Bergmeier Clayton Dean "Bergie" Bergmeier Clayton Dean "Bergie" Bergmeier, 90, passed away January 31,2023 due to complications from a stroke. Dean was born July 18,1932 to John and Blanche Arnold Bergmeier in Clay County, Kansas. He grew up in Wakefield, Kansas until a tornado took the farm. The family moved to Abilene. He had 3 sisters, Betty, Opal, Adelia and 3 brothers, Clarence, Calvin and Pat with him being the baby. Dean served in the U.S. Army in Korea, returning home to marry his wife, of 67 years, Donna Meier. In Abilene he worked as a fireman and a policeman before joining the Union Pacific R.R. The U.P.R.R. took the family to Kansas City, Seattle, Pocatello and Salt Lake City before ending up back in Pocatello for retirement. After retirement when he wasn't at their cabin in Tetonia with family and friends, he was downtown with his buddies having a cup of coffee. Dean is survived by his wife Donna, children Debbi (Ray), Terri Sue (Mike), Chuck (Deb), in-laws Arlene (Meier) Engle (Steve), 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, a grandson Cody Anderson and great granddaughters Samantha Labbee and Chole Shurbert. A viewing will be held Thursday, February 9th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, February 10th from 10:00 to 10:45 am at Manning-Wheatly Funeral Home, 510 N 12th Ave. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 10, at 11am. Internment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dean's name to the Shriners Hospital, https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving.
