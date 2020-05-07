Bell Dona Faye Bell Dona Faye Bell, a 61-year-old resident of Chubbuck and formerly of Albion, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020, from a short heart related illness. Dona was born August 12, 1958, in Burley, Idaho; she was the fifth and final child of Leo Russell and Merla Ocea Coltrin Bell of Albion. Dona loved the farm and animals. She was a "tomboy," hated having to wear dresses to church, and was affectionately known by her nickname of "Rawhide." Dona attended Albion Elementary, Declo Junior High, and Declo High School. She was valedictorian of her graduating class of 1976. Dona attended Idaho State University (ISU) in Pocatello for one year. She obtained a job at ISU in the transportation department. Her entire career was spent at ISU. She became a skilled and caring bus driver for many of the activities at ISU. Dona loved to travel. Her first big adventure was on an RV trip to Alberta, Canada, with her Dad, her brother David, her Uncle Floyd, and her friend, Janie Powell. They tried fishing; with no success, and drove all the way back through Glacier National Park. The view of the beautiful blooming cherry orchards along Flathead Lake south of Glacier was a favorite memory. She was a good "tour guide" and went on numerous trips with friends, nieces, nephews, and family members. Dona thoroughly enjoyed sports. She excelled in racquetball and belonged to bowling and softball leagues. She also played golf. As her health declined, she enjoyed learning to play pickleball. Dona loved animals. In her youth she had a favorite baby calf she named "human being." Even after the calf was fully grown, Dona could walk in the herd and it would come when she called its name. Dona had a bum lamb named Freckles that thought it was a lap dog, even when it grew bigger than her lap. She had dogs all her life and they were her favorite companions. Dona was a generous and caring person. She was always willing to help anyone in need. She shoveled snow from the driveways of the widows in her neighborhood. She gave her time as well as giving money freely to those in need. Dona especially enjoyed visiting and delivering small gifts to her aunts and uncles and her special old Albion friends. Dona had been enjoying retirement working in her yard, training her new dog, planning her next trip, and looking forward to the pickleball game season. We are shocked and saddened at her sudden passing. She will be missed by her family, friends, and all those she helped in her neighborhood. Dona is survived by Deidre (Vic) Warr, Laura Lee (Mike) Archibald, David (Shari) Bell, Doris Elaine (Mike) Ricks, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Merla Bell; two nephews; and one niece. A family service will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Mormon Cemetery in Albion. Her life will be celebrated at her home in Pocatello at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, for her many friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
