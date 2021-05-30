Beers Marianna Beers Marianna Hahl Beers, 93, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021. She was surrounded by family, prayer, and singing of a favorite hymn, "How Great Thou Art". She was born on December 9, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN to Raymond and Sue Hahl. Her father nicknamed her "Putch", a name that stuck through the years. The family later moved to Chicago IL, where Marianna graduated from New Trier High School (with classmate Rock Hudson!) and later attended DePauw University. In 1948 at the age of 21, Marianna was offered an opportunity to colonize a new AOπ chapter at Idaho State College, now known as Idaho State University. With some hesitation, she boarded a train to Pocatello, which eventually became her favorite place to call home. She graduated from ISU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1950. Marianna was introduced to Ken Beers by friend Ruth (Bilyeu) Johnson on the roof of the Bilyeu family home under construction. Marianna and Ken would later marry, a marriage that lasted 57 years. She remained active in AOπ and became involved in PEO serving both as Chapter and State President. She had many interests including music, movies, books, cooking, travel, needlework, and an avid bridge player. Also a huge sports enthusiast, her favorites were the Indy 500 and the Chicago Cubs. She was thrilled to see her beloved Cubs win the World Series in 2016! Marianna had a beautiful voice, sang in the church choir, and was invited to sing for many engagements. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Marianna and Ken had 5 children; Jennifer (Robert), Julie (Randy), Beccy, Barbie, Mike; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, and siblings. Our family would like to thank Heritage Home Health, The Gables, and Caring Hearts for their compassionate care of Mom. She was a beautiful soul who will truly be missed. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 309 N Garfield, Pocatello, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
+1
Idaho State Journal
Circulation District Manager
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.