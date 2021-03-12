Beebe Paula"Nico" Beebe Paula "Nico" Beebe, 51, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on Mar. 8, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held on Sat. Mar. 13 at 12:30 PM at the Satterfield LDS Building, 2140 Satterfield Drive, Pocatello, Idaho. A webcasting of the services will be available on her tribute page. To read the full obituary, watch the service, or to leave Memories and condolences please go to www.wilksfuneralhome.com