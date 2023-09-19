Bearup Linda Lee Bearup Linda Lee Satterfield Bearup, age 81, passed away of esophageal cancer, September 14, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Linda made her debut in the world on a spring day, April 11, 1942, the first child born to Marguerite Jones Satterfield and Homer Stuart Satterfield. As Linda grew, walking soon gave way to dancing. How she loved to dance! Her talent, grace, and broad smile earned her a coveted position on the dance team at Pocatello High School. She performed in countless recitals and events. When not on the dance floor, she could be found in the pool swimming, teaching, or lifeguarding.
Following graduation from high school in 1960, Linda attended Idaho State University where she met and married ISU basketball player Charles D. Bearup. Her family grew quickly. A few years later, Linda was mother to four sons, Bret, Shon, Stan, and Todd, collectively nicknamed "the boys" by those who loved them. Following Linda and Charlie's divorce, the boys spent summers with their mom and relatives in Pocatello. Nothing garnered more enthusiasm and anticipation for Linda and the family than the arrival of "the boys" each summer. Their boundless enthusiasm, clever wit, and gift for always creating fun endeared them not only to their mom but to the whole extended Satterfield family - they were like celebrities.
When her boys were away, Linda's nurturing instincts were redirected to nearby family. She utilized her expert quilt-making skills to create treasured keepsakes for nieces and nephews and hosted sleepovers with her nieces. Linda was known for her delicious, healthy soups and her spectacular garden. Her beautifully manicured backyard and garden area became her haven and respite. She was sure that talking to her plants made all the difference.
Linda's professional career began as a realtor at Satterfield Realty. As an ISU graduate in Home Economics, Linda had honed her sewing skills and knowledge of fabrics which she later parlayed into a successful career as a top sales representative in the western states for a fabric and notions company.
As a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, her favorite calling was primary teacher which prompted her to study the Gospel deeply as she prepared lessons for the children. Linda loved the Lord and drew close to Him in her later years.
Like any good grandmother, Linda was quick to share stories and accomplishments of her grandchildren. Her face lit up as she spoke of them betraying her pride and joy. Her positive nature and generous spirit made her easy to love by grandchildren and others.
Linda was briefly married to Bruce Brown, but for most of her adult life she shared her home with her younger sister Margo Satterfield. Her youngest son, Todd, came to live with them, and he and Margo cared for Linda throughout her illness. Linda's sons showed tremendous devotion to their mother, especially in her final months. Many evenings, Linda was surrounded by her sons, laughing and playing Pinochle or Uno. Her boys lifted her spirits and kept her smiling to the very end.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite Jones and Homer Stuart Satterfield; her eldest son, Bret Neal Bearup; and her granddaughter, Angelica Rose Bearup. She is survived by her sons, Shon Doyle, Stan Howard, and Todd Stuart Bearup; daughter-in-law, Beth Ann Bearup; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alex, Benjamin, Austin, Chad (Kenzie), Brooke, Carter, Dakota Bearup and Jena (Alex) Headley; great-grandsons, Kip and Jett Bearup; and siblings, Douglas (Jane) Satterfield, Steven H. (Anita) Satterfield, Margo Jane Satterfield, B. Scott (Dana) Satterfield, and Bruce K. (Carol) Satterfield.
A viewing will be held Saturday, September 23, at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. at the Highland 4th Ward Chapel (2000 S. Fairway). Interment will be in the Mountainview Cemetery.
