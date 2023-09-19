Linda LeeBearup

Bearup Linda Lee Bearup Linda Lee Satterfield Bearup, age 81, passed away of esophageal cancer, September 14, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Linda made her debut in the world on a spring day, April 11, 1942, the first child born to Marguerite Jones Satterfield and Homer Stuart Satterfield. As Linda grew, walking soon gave way to dancing. How she loved to dance! Her talent, grace, and broad smile earned her a coveted position on the dance team at Pocatello High School. She performed in countless recitals and events. When not on the dance floor, she could be found in the pool swimming, teaching, or lifeguarding.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.