Beall Wendy Walker Beall Wendy Walker Beall, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023, surrounded by her family. Wendy's life was filled with joy, creativity, and service to her community. Her loved ones fondly remember her caring smile and her kind heart.

Born in Pocatello, Idaho on June 4, 1940, to Annie Cleopha Peterson and Lawrence Edward Walker, Wendy touched those around her with her kindness and creativity. Wendy was a devoted mother to her five children, Kirk (Jenn), Shannon (Steve), Rachel, Robb (Lori), and Tori (Hayward), and two step-children, Kristi (Mike) and Brad (Debra). She was also a proud grandmother to 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her spouse of 49 years, Bob, preceded her in death.

