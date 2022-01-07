Bartschi Dennis Bartschi Surrounded by his loving family, Dennis C. Bartschi of Queen Creek, Arizona, formerly of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on December 21, 2021. Dennis was born on July 18, 1930 in Georgetown, Idaho to George and Berniece Bartschi. He spent most of his early years in Georgetown where he helped out in the local store owned by his parents, and was the basketball star for Georgetown High, averaging over 20 points a game. It was also in Georgetown where he met Lois Roberts, his soon to be wife. Dennis married Lois Roberts in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity on May 26, 1950. They loved traveling, visiting grandchildren to participate in blessings, baptisms, dance recitals, piano recitals, sporting events and weddings, working in the yard and taking drives in the fall to see the leaves. He enjoyed 66 years with his sweet wife before she passed away in 2016. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many capacities. He served a full-time Stake Mission in the Pocatello, Idaho area, and spent many years as Financial clerk for both the ward and the stake, which he considered his favorite church calling. He and Lois served two missions together. Dennis' first mission was in the Springfield, Illinois area where he enjoyed getting to know people and serve them. His second mission was spent in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Family History Center where he was able to help many people search for and find their loved ones. He was a Temple Worker in the Idaho Falls Temple for 15 years. Dennis worked for the Union Pacific Rail Road for 41 years. He loved to garden and work in his yard. He was very proud of his many rose and lilac bushes. He also loved to play golf with friends and his grandsons who loved riding up the street in Grandpa's golf cart to the golf course. Dennis is survived by 3 children: son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Mary Bartschi of Queen Creek, Arizona; daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and Thomas Stephens, Pocatello, Idaho; son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Wendy Bartschi, Sandy, Utah; sister, ReNae Hunter; sister and brother-in-law Carol and Edward Brandt; brother and sister-in-law Grant and Deann Bartschi; 19 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, daughter Peggy Jean Bartschi Bair, and his parents George and Berniece Bartschi. Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road. A visitation will be held one half hour prior to the services. His internment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be sent to his family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com .
