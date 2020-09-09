Bartholomew Carolyn J Bartholomew Carolyn J Bartholomew, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. She was born April 30, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Oxnard High School in California in 1960. After high school she attended Idaho State University and received her Graduate degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology. Carolyn worked for special needs children in a school setting and for Developmental Options for many years. Carolyn married Allen Lee Bartholomew but later divorced and never remarried. She loved the beach and her animals-especially her rescue Charlie Brown who met her at Heaven's Gate. She loved music. Some of her favorite songs were Africa by Toto, Good Morning Sunshine from Oliver and the 4 seasons and Vivaldi. Carolyn volunteered with local animal rescue groups. She is survived by her daughters Cyndi (Jeremiah) Rhodes of Pocatello, Idaho, Janet Bartholomew of Portland, Oregon and Pam (Tim) Colling of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her grandsons Matthew (Hope) Bartholomew of Pocatello and Dustin Colling of Idaho Falls; granddaughters Kaitlyn Wells (Sean) Cook of American Falls, Marquee (Kevin) Rassmusson of Idaho Falls, Madison (Cody) Fero of Idaho Falls and Heather McCracken of Salt Lake City. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and twin great-granddaughters. At this time there are no services planned for Carolyn. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr's Naeem And Fahim Rahim and the staff at Fresnius Dialysis along with those at the Idaho Kidney Center for the care and love they have shown mom. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Kisses for Coco Animal rescue at paypal.me/KissesforCoco. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
