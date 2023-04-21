Bartausky Norine Moffat Bartausky Our beautiful wife, mother and grandmother Norine Moffat Bartausky passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2023. Norine was born February 7, 1949 in Driggs Idaho. She was the youngest of 5 children born to Joseph Paul and Ida Marie Rainey Moffat. She moved to Emmett Idaho at the age of 5, where she attended Hanna Elementary and graduated from Emmett High School in 1967.
Shortly after graduation she moved to Blackfoot where she met the love of her life John
Bartausky while working at American Potato. After a short courtship they were married on August 17, 1968. They were blessed with two children Michelle and Travis. They have been inseparable for the last 54 years.
After both of her kids were in school, she went to work at the Snake River School District in the school lunch program, where she worked for over 30 years until retiring. She was loved by many students and always treated them as her own. Mom was known by many for her beautiful cakes she decorated. She made many wedding cakes including both her kids' cakes. Many family and friends received special cakes just for them on their birthdays. We all loved it when mom made homemade cookies and baked treats, they were the best!
Mom loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She was very proud of each of them and their many accomplishments. She was always there to support them in whatever they chose to do. She was their number one fan and was never afraid to brag about them.
Norine is survived by and will be deeply missed by her husband John, children Michelle (Lance)
Olsen of Beaver Dam Ut, Travis (Tiffany) Bartausky of Blackfoot, her grandchildren Brandi Olsen, Nathan Olsen, Alex LeDesma and Steven LeDesma. One sister Janet (DeLoy) Mecham, brothers Paul (Barb) and Dennis (Dee) Moffat, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marie Moffat, infant sister Joyce Moffat and in-laws Adolph and Christina Bartausky.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service.
