Bartausky Norine Moffat Bartausky Our beautiful wife, mother and grandmother Norine Moffat Bartausky passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2023. Norine was born February 7, 1949 in Driggs Idaho. She was the youngest of 5 children born to Joseph Paul and Ida Marie Rainey Moffat. She moved to Emmett Idaho at the age of 5, where she attended Hanna Elementary and graduated from Emmett High School in 1967.

Shortly after graduation she moved to Blackfoot where she met the love of her life John

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.