Barnes Savanah Mae Barnes Savanah Mae Barnes, our spirited and inspirational daughter passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Palo Alto, California. Funeral services for Savanah will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the chapel at 140 Bringhurst Street, Chubbuck, ID. A viewing will be held from 6-8PM, Friday evening at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID; and from 9:30-10:30AM prior to the services at the church. Her interment will follow the services at Cambridge Cemetery, near Downey, ID. To read the full obituary or to share memories and condolences with her family visit her tribute page online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
+1
Idaho State Journal
Circulation District Manager
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- Pocatello Fire Department responds to multiple injury crashes in four-hour span
- Two Pocatello residents arrested for alleged possession of meth
- Idaho deputy suspended after tasing elderly man during road-rage investigation
- East Idaho man arrested after allegedly knocking another man unconscious with electric guitar
- Sword-wielding Pocatello man convicted of misdemeanor, acquitted of felony during trial
- Fish feed dispensers smashed, thrown in water at American Falls hatchery
- Bald eagles kill 54 sheep at Idaho farm
- Several fundraisers launched for families of three teens seriously injured during rollover crash
- Air Force personnel respond after man brings live hand grenade to Bannock County Sheriff's Office
- Jaxon Christensen headlines Highland baseball's all-conference selections
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Concrete Cement
Yard Garage Sales
Houses For Sale