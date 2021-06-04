Savanah Mae Barnes

Savanah Mae Barnes, our spirited and inspirational daughter passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Palo Alto, California. Funeral services for Savanah will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the chapel at 140 Bringhurst Street, Chubbuck, ID. A viewing will be held from 6-8PM, Friday evening at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID; and from 9:30-10:30AM prior to the services at the church. Her interment will follow the services at Cambridge Cemetery, near Downey, ID. To read the full obituary or to share memories and condolences with her family visit her tribute page online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.