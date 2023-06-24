Aimee Barnes Jon Barnes Aimee Jon Sidell Barnes was born on May 29, 1962, to Harry and Althea Sidell in Dillon, Montana. She passed away on June 19, 2023, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She came into the world at seven pounds seven ounces as the seventh daughter out of eight in an all-girl family. She was named after the three Johns of the early sixities: John Kennedy, Pope John and John Glenn. As a young girl Aimee often went by her middle name, Jon, so she could play boys sports. This would be significant later in life as she helped to change the landscape of the male dominated field of mountain guiding. She is a legend in the guiding world. Never one to be confined, Aimee made her life the outdoors.
Aimee started rock climbing in 1980 and her guiding career began after high school as an outdoor trip leader through the Student Union Outdoor Program at Idaho State University. In 1983 few women were climbing and even fewer women were guiding. Her professional career was dedicated to developing the skills of new climbers, while inspiring seasoned climbers to achieve their goals. She started working for Sawtooth Mountain Guides in 1985 and in 1998 began guiding for Jackson Hole Mountain Guides where her final position was Chief Guide and Director of the Moab branch of JHMG. Her professional cerifications included AMGA Certified Rock Guide, Wilderness First Responder and AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Instructor. Her career expanded from Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountain Range to Valdez, Alaska; from the Wyoming Tetons to City of Rocks, Idaho and to the towers of Moab, Utah.
Aimee was a member of the 1990 U.S. Women’s climbing team and competed at a World Cup level. Aimee worked for Black Diamond Equipment initiating their pro purchase program which still stands as a template for pro purchasing in the industry.
City of Rocks, Idaho was a special place for Aimee and she grew up as a “city girl”, but instead of asphalt alleys, she wandered the wild corridors between granitic high-rises and scaled split level spires. As a young climber she pioneered new routes at the City with her ex-husband Chris Barnes and then returned as a seasoned guide to develop and run the all-women ProTrack where both newer and seasoned female guides grew their own network of support.
Aimee started skiing at the age of five with her parents and sisters which led to working as a backcountry ski guide at Teton Village in Jackson Hole, Wyoming as well as working in the heli-skiing industry in Valdez, Alaska. She has traveled, climbed and skied throughout the world including ski descents in South America, Alaska and the western states. She has spent time rock climbing in Asia, South America and adventure traveling across Bhutan.
It was in Valdez, Alaska that she met the love of her life, Jim “Jimbo” Colllins. They have celebrated almost twenty years of marriage and partnership while enjoying solo rafting trips in the Grand Canyon, boating on Lake Powell, skiing in Alaska and Jackson Hole, as well as hiking and climbing all over America with their beloved fur baby, Scout.
Aimee was a life long learner and had a pulse on world events as well as pop culture. She had a quick wit and an infectious laugh and sense of humor that added spark to her many stories. She shared her knowledge of history, biology, philosophy and geology with all who were lucky enough to share the trail with her.
Aimee leaves behind countless friends, clients and family that include her husband, Jim Collins; sisters, Becky (Ross) Conrad, Tammy (Wayne) Hanners, Shannon (Allan) Allred, Kim (Matt) Roberts, Tracy (Todd Adams) Sidell and Tara (Scott) Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews who adore Aimee as their “fun” auntie; in-laws, Robert and Wendy Urrea and Christina (Marvin) Urrea.
She was predesceased by her parents, Harry and Althea Sidell and sister Deborah Roberts.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.