Aimee Barnes Jon Barnes Aimee Jon Sidell Barnes was born on May 29, 1962, to Harry and Althea Sidell in Dillon, Montana. She passed away on June 19, 2023, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She came into the world at seven pounds seven ounces as the seventh daughter out of eight in an all-girl family.  She was named after the three Johns of the early sixities: John Kennedy, Pope John and John Glenn.  As a young girl Aimee often went by her middle name, Jon, so she could play boys sports. This would be significant later in life as she helped to change the landscape of the male dominated field of mountain guiding. She is a legend in the guiding world. Never one to be confined, Aimee made her life the outdoors. 

Aimee started rock climbing in 1980 and her guiding career began after high school as an outdoor trip leader through the Student Union Outdoor Program at Idaho State University. In 1983 few women were climbing and even fewer women were guiding. Her professional career was dedicated to developing the skills of new climbers, while inspiring seasoned climbers to achieve their goals. She started working for Sawtooth Mountain Guides in 1985 and in 1998 began guiding for Jackson Hole Mountain Guides where her final position was Chief Guide and Director of the Moab branch of JHMG. Her professional cerifications included AMGA Certified Rock Guide, Wilderness First Responder and AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Instructor. Her career expanded from Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountain Range to Valdez, Alaska; from the Wyoming Tetons to City of Rocks, Idaho and to the towers of Moab, Utah.

