Barker Katherine Arlene Barker Katherine "Arlene" Barker passed away on January 4, 2023 at Quinn Meadows Assisted Living Center in Pocatello, Idaho at the age of 94. Born in Pocatello on July 4, 1928, to William Henry and Lillian Scheu Ashcroft, Arlene was the fifth of eight children including Ruth, William Jr., Clyde, Gloria, Don, Jewell, and Herm. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, Irving Junior High, and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1946. As a teenager, Arlene worked with her sister Gloria at the Home Grocery Store. On July 3, 1946, Arlene married Floyd Barker. They had two children, Linda and Lorin, and they also raised their niece, Cathy. Arlene was a homemaker and assisted Floyd in the operation of his auto repair business. She was an avid stamp collector, a talented genealogist, and imaginative creator of Barbie doll clothes. Gifted with a green thumb, she was known for growing beautiful plants. Arlene relished family picnics and fishing trips. She loved animals, anything that bloomed, and the color pink. Arlene is survived by her son Lorin, niece Cathy Miller (Jerry Tatum), grandchildren Cindy (Scot) Culbertson and Ronald Moore, great-grandchildren Samantha Culbertson, Tory Culbertson and Veronica Moore, brother Don Ashcroft, sister-in-law Frances Ashcroft, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd, daughter Linda Warner, brothers William Jr., Clyde, and Herm, and sisters Ruth Miller, Gloria Cherry, and Jewell Wolverton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th in Pocatello. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pocatello. Condolences can also be relayed to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com. 208-232-0542
