Barker Gladys Rae Barker Gladys "Tike" Barker, 78, received her wings on 1/3/21. She passed away in her home of natural causes. Gladys was born September 15, 1942 in Renton Washington to Rodney C. Peak and Deon Leeper Peak. She lived in the Shoshone, Idaho area and then moved to Bellevue, Idaho where she grew up and eventually met Curtis "Mick" Barker. They were later married on November 1, 1960. The two lived in the Wood River Valley, where they were blessed with 4 children. Later, they moved to Dillon, Montana and then onto Inkom, Idaho where they have most recently resided. There, Gladys worked at the Village Mart for several years, and even served on the Inkom City Council. She was well known and loved in the community for her smile, big heart and love of sports. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and always let it be known if she disagreed with the refereeing. She made her Sunday phone calls to a long list of people so that she could check in on them and she never missed a birthday. She loved to give gifts to the people in her life. She had an undying love for her family, doted on her dogs, and an incredible ability to find a good QVC deal on any given day. She liked a nice set of dishes and never went without painted nails, if she could help it. She is known for her love of a good hat, fancy jewelry, famous homemade chicken noodle soup, sourdough pancakes, and at one time, the best garden in town. She was fun to tease and laugh with. We will miss her shaky hands that once held us tight, and her voice that brought comfort to so many of us over the years. We will miss her - the best mother, grandma, sister, friend that there ever was. Gladys is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Riley "Buck" Peak and sister, Dana Peak. Gladys is survived by her husband Mick, and incredibility loved children Michael, Mitchell (Kathy), Mark (Carole), and Parris (Gavin), her cherished grandchildren Aireal (Dustin), Tucker (Eren), Kade (Liza), Gage (Trista), Jake, Tate, Lily, and four absolutely adored great grandchildren Ayden, Harlow, Jace, and Rhett. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many doctors, nurses, home health staff, and friends who have helped to take care of Tike over the years.
