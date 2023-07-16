Lori KBailey

Bailey Lori K Bailey Lori K Bailey, 65, Lava Hot Springs, passed away, July 13, 2023.

Lori was born on May 3, 1958 in Pocatello, ID, to Gene and Carol Bailey. Lori was a very caring and loving person. She adored her great niece, Bailey and her great nephew Brayden with all her heart.

