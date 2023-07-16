Bailey Lori K Bailey Lori K Bailey, 65, Lava Hot Springs, passed away, July 13, 2023.
Lori was born on May 3, 1958 in Pocatello, ID, to Gene and Carol Bailey. Lori was a very caring and loving person. She adored her great niece, Bailey and her great nephew Brayden with all her heart.
Lori was an amazing counselor for many years in Salt Lake City, Denver, and Pocatello. It was her life's mission to help others. Lori made life long friends wherever she went, always wanting to talk and interact with everyone she came in contact with.
Lori loved sports, which she got from her father. Her favorite day of the year was always the Kentucky Derby. No matter where she was or what was happening in her life, the Derby was a mainstay.
She is survived by her beloved husband Grant Pankhurst, her siblings, Lesli Osorio and Scott Bailey, her nephew Andrew Johnson (Julie).
The family would like to invite you to a celebration of Lori's life on Saturday July 22nd at 11am at 338 W. Fife St Lava Hot Springs, ID 83246.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.