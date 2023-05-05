Beatrice "Bea" Bailey- Bailey, 84, passed away on May 03, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 9th, at the Highland 4th Ward. A viewing will take place at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck on Monday, May 8th, from 6-8 pm and then for one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

